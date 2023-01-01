Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Nothing Phone (1)

VS
Nothing phone (1)
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:17 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 233K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (662 against 495 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 95.9%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time 53 ms 2 ms
Contrast 862:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32 5G
495 nits
Phone (1) +34%
662 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Phone (1) +5%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 608 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
504
Phone (1) +63%
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
1662
Phone (1) +79%
2982
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G
233732
Phone (1) +146%
575206
CPU 68866 160405
GPU 51875 175059
Memory 57238 113702
UX 56429 130019
Total score 233732 575206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.2 °C 47.9 °C
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1227 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 4624 -
Video editing 5403 -
Photo editing 12273 -
Data manipulation 6741 -
Writing score 7383 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Nothing OS 1.5
OS size 22 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr 12:12 hr
Watching video 14:29 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 06:44 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 133 hr 108 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G +14%
39:15 hr
Phone (1)
34:17 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 136th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A32 5G +11%
93.2 dB
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 July 2022
Release date February 2021 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
