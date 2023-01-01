Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Shows 14% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:17 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:17 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 233K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 233K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (662 against 495 nits)

Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (662 against 495 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 85.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.1% 95.9% PWM - 119 Hz Response time 53 ms 2 ms Contrast 862:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G 495 nits Phone (1) +34% 662 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G 81.6% Phone (1) +5% 85.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size 22 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr 12:12 hr Watching video 14:29 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 06:44 hr 04:48 hr Standby 133 hr 108 hr General battery life Galaxy A32 5G +14% 39:15 hr Phone (1) 34:17 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 136th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a Phone (1) 121 Video quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a Phone (1) 112 Generic camera score Galaxy A32 5G n/a Phone (1) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A32 5G +11% 93.2 dB Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2021 July 2022 Release date February 2021 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.