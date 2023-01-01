Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Nothing Phone (1)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Shows 14% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:17 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 233K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (662 against 495 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|85.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|95.9%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|53 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|862:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|608 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
504
Phone (1) +63%
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1662
Phone (1) +79%
2982
|CPU
|68866
|160405
|GPU
|51875
|175059
|Memory
|57238
|113702
|UX
|56429
|130019
|Total score
|233732
|575206
|Max surface temperature
|37.2 °C
|47.9 °C
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1227
|-
|Web score
|4624
|-
|Video editing
|5403
|-
|Photo editing
|12273
|-
|Data manipulation
|6741
|-
|Writing score
|7383
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Nothing OS 1.5
|OS size
|22 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:24 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|14:55 hr
|12:12 hr
|Watching video
|14:29 hr
|15:54 hr
|Gaming
|06:44 hr
|04:48 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|108 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 136th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|July 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.
