Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (123 vs 90 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (493 against 446 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 240K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G +11%
493 nits
OnePlus 6T
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
OnePlus 6T +5%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 630
GPU clock 850 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
1643
OnePlus 6T +43%
2355
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 5G
240304
OnePlus 6T +27%
304850
AnTuTu Phone Scores (281st and 208th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 5G +46%
17:52 hr
OnePlus 6T
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 5G +1%
15:57 hr
OnePlus 6T
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 5G +8%
31:40 hr
OnePlus 6T
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2018
Release date February 2021 February 2019
Launch price - ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.

