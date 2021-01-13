Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (123 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (408 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (741 against 492 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 239K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 86.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G
492 nits
OnePlus Nord +51%
741 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
OnePlus Nord +6%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
1648
OnePlus Nord +17%
1936
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 5G
239752
OnePlus Nord +34%
320998
AnTuTu Android Rating (125th and 81st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 22 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 5G +33%
17:52 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
OnePlus Nord +17%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 5G +25%
31:40 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (53rd and 115th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 July 2020
Release date February 2021 September 2020
Launch price - ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

