Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Shows 25% longer battery life (39:15 vs 31:29 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 233K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (631 against 495 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|85.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|193 Hz
|Response time
|53 ms
|15 ms
|Contrast
|862:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
504
Nord 2T +62%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1662
Nord 2T +68%
2798
|CPU
|68866
|177715
|GPU
|51875
|247492
|Memory
|57238
|121942
|UX
|56429
|135961
|Total score
|233732
|679000
|Max surface temperature
|37.2 °C
|47.9 °C
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|1227
|4616
|Web score
|4624
|7292
|Video editing
|5403
|5386
|Photo editing
|12273
|19456
|Data manipulation
|6741
|8930
|Writing score
|7383
|13905
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|22 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|2:24 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|14:55 hr
|11:48 hr
|Watching video
|14:29 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|06:44 hr
|05:15 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1