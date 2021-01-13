Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord N10

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Nord N10 +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +4%
621
Nord N10
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 5G +5%
290020
Nord N10
277340
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (217th and 236th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 November 2020
Launch price - ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

