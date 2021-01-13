Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Nord N200 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (406 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Nord N200 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Nord N200 5G +2%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +3%
1643
Nord N200 5G
1602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 53 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 June 2021
Release date February 2021 June 2021
Launch price - ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
