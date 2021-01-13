Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% higher pixel density (406 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|406 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|83.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
501
Nord N200 5G +1%
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +3%
1643
1602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
240304
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Full charging time
|2:24 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|-
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.
