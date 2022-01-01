Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.