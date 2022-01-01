Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord N300
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 510 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|84%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|-
|Response time
|53 ms
|-
|Contrast
|862:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|-
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|-
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|-
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|-
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Nord N300 +25%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1681
Nord N300 +16%
1945
|CPU
|68866
|-
|GPU
|51875
|-
|Memory
|57238
|-
|UX
|56429
|-
|Total score
|236320
|-
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1222
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6873
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|22 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:24 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|14:55 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:29 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:44 hr
|-
|Standby
|133 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|-
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|-
|LTE Cat*
|16
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|November 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N300. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.
