Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Nord N300 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs OnePlus Nord N300

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд Т300
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
OnePlus Nord N300

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 510 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Nord N300

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
Response time 53 ms -
Contrast 862:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32 5G
500 nits
Nord N300
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) -
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) -
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) -
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) -
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Nord N300 +3%
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
510
Nord N300 +25%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
1681
Nord N300 +16%
1945
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 68866 -
GPU 51875 -
Memory 57238 -
UX 56429 -
Total score 236320 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1222 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6873 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:24 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr -
Watching video 14:29 hr -
Gaming 06:44 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr
Nord N300
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels -
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 16 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 5G
93.2 dB
Nord N300
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 October 2022
Release date February 2021 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N300. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Apple iPhone 13
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
6. OnePlus Nord N300 vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G
7. OnePlus Nord N300 vs OnePlus Nord 2T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish