Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (239K versus 190K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (492 against 429 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 393 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Oppo A93

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G +15%
492 nits
Oppo A93
429 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Oppo A93 +4%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Oppo A93 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 850 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +28%
504
Oppo A93
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +12%
1648
Oppo A93
1477
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A32 5G +26%
239752
Oppo A93
190206
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A32 5G
17:52 hr
Oppo A93
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Oppo A93
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr
Oppo A93
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date February 2021 October 2020
Launch price - ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A93.

