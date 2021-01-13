Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Oppo A95 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 252K)

Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (796 against 492 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Weighs 32 grams less

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 620 and 500 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.1% - Response time 53 ms - Contrast 862:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A32 5G 492 nits A95 5G +62% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G 81.6% A95 5G +4% 84.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A32 5G 500 A95 5G +24% 620 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A32 5G 1665 A95 5G +11% 1849 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A32 5G 252986 A95 5G +48% 373865 CPU 81558 - GPU 54350 - Memory 59934 - UX 58038 - Total score 252986 373865 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A32 5G 1225 A95 5G n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1225 - PCMark 3.0 score 6880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 22 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A32 5G 93.2 dB A95 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2021 April 2021 Release date February 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A95 5G. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.