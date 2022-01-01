Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Find X3 Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Oppo Find X3 Neo

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Оппо Find X3 Нео
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Oppo Find X3 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 252K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (750 against 492 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.7% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Find X3 Neo

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 89.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 100%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time 53 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast 862:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A32 5G
492 nits
Find X3 Neo +52%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%
Find X3 Neo +9%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Oppo Find X3 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
502
Find X3 Neo +82%
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G
1666
Find X3 Neo +88%
3126
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G
252625
Find X3 Neo +187%
723979
CPU 81558 188454
GPU 54350 278383
Memory 59934 123034
UX 58038 134972
Total score 252625 723979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32 5G
1223
Find X3 Neo +312%
5044
Stability 97% 73%
Graphics test 7 FPS 30 FPS
Graphics score 1223 5044
PCMark 3.0 score 6922 11711
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr -
Watching video 14:29 hr -
Gaming 06:44 hr -
Standby 133 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G
39:15 hr
Find X3 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A32 5G +2%
93.2 dB
Find X3 Neo
91.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date February 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Neo is definitely a better buy.

