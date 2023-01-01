Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Oppo Find X5 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Shows 19% longer battery life (39:15 vs 32:53 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (39:15 vs 32:53 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 233K)

3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 233K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (800 against 495 nits)

Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (800 against 495 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Supports wireless charging up to 30W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 89% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.1% - Response time 53 ms - Contrast 862:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G 495 nits Find X5 +62% 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G 81.6% Find X5 +9% 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 22 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 15 W 80 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (30 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:24 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr 11:53 hr Watching video 14:29 hr 16:27 hr Gaming 06:44 hr 05:20 hr Standby 133 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy A32 5G +19% 39:15 hr Find X5 32:53 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 110° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a Find X5 129 Video quality Galaxy A32 5G n/a Find X5 101 Generic camera score Galaxy A32 5G n/a Find X5 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A32 5G 93.2 dB Find X5 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced January 2021 February 2022 Release date February 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.