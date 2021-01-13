Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.