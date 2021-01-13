Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.