Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Shows 8% longer battery life (39:15 vs 36:16 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (720K versus 252K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 47% higher pixel density (397 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (655 against 492 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|85.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|531 Hz
|Response time
|53 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|862:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
502
Realme GT Neo 2 +102%
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1666
Realme GT Neo 2 +90%
3162
|CPU
|81558
|200911
|GPU
|54350
|241290
|Memory
|59934
|122004
|UX
|58038
|156748
|Total score
|252625
|720089
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|1223
|4228
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6922
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|22 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:24 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|14:55 hr
|12:08 hr
|Watching video
|14:29 hr
|18:14 hr
|Gaming
|06:44 hr
|05:37 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|112 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (21st and 56th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
106
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.
