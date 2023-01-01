Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A04 VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Samsung Galaxy A04 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (235K versus 117K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (235K versus 117K) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 3.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 136 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04 The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.3% Display tests RGB color space 96.1% - Response time 53 ms - Contrast 862:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G 500 nits Galaxy A04 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G 81.6% Galaxy A04 81.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 4.1 OS size 22 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:24 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr - Watching video 14:29 hr - Gaming 06:44 hr - Standby 133 hr - General battery life Galaxy A32 5G 39:15 hr Galaxy A04 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A32 5G 93.2 dB Galaxy A04 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2021 August 2022 Release date February 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is definitely a better buy.