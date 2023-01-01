Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A04s

Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А04s
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 148K)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:44 hours)
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (495 against 389 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 184 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A32 5G
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 53 ms 20 ms
Contrast 862:1 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A32 5G +27%
495 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A32 5G +1%
81.6%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +174%
504
Galaxy A04s
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +52%
1662
Galaxy A04s
1091
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A32 5G +58%
233732
Galaxy A04s
148356
CPU 68866 43206
GPU 51875 25138
Memory 57238 38540
UX 56429 42933
Total score 233732 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A32 5G +142%
1227
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 37.2 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1227 508
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A32 5G +20%
6868
Galaxy A04s
5716
Web score 4624 5468
Video editing 5403 5889
Photo editing 12273 8306
Data manipulation 6741 4074
Writing score 7383 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:24 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:55 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 14:29 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 06:44 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 133 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A32 5G +13%
39:15 hr
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 124th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 16 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A32 5G +19%
93.2 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced January 2021 August 2022
Release date February 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A42
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23
6. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Samsung Galaxy A04
8. Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Samsung Galaxy A12
9. Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Samsung Galaxy A13
10. Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Samsung Galaxy A23
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish