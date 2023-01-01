Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A04s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 148K)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:44 hours)
- Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (495 against 389 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 184 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|80.7%
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|95.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|53 ms
|20 ms
|Contrast
|862:1
|1291:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +174%
504
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A32 5G +52%
1662
1091
|CPU
|68866
|43206
|GPU
|51875
|25138
|Memory
|57238
|38540
|UX
|56429
|42933
|Total score
|233732
|148356
|Max surface temperature
|37.2 °C
|41.9 °C
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|1227
|508
|Web score
|4624
|5468
|Video editing
|5403
|5889
|Photo editing
|12273
|8306
|Data manipulation
|6741
|4074
|Writing score
|7383
|5674
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI Core 5.1
|OS size
|22 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:24 hr
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|14:55 hr
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|14:29 hr
|13:10 hr
|Gaming
|06:44 hr
|06:35 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|120 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 124th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.08 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.
