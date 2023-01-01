Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A04s VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Samsung Galaxy A04s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 148K)

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 148K) Shows 13% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:44 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (39:15 vs 34:44 hours) Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (495 against 389 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (495 against 389 nits) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 184 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 80.7% Display tests RGB color space 96.1% 95.1% PWM - Not detected Response time 53 ms 20 ms Contrast 862:1 1291:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G +27% 495 nits Galaxy A04s 389 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G +1% 81.6% Galaxy A04s 80.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.1 OS size 22 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:24 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 14:29 hr 13:10 hr Gaming 06:44 hr 06:35 hr Standby 133 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A32 5G +13% 39:15 hr Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (33rd and 124th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A32 5G +19% 93.2 dB Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2021 August 2022 Release date February 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.23 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.