Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs A14 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on January 13, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI) 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 235K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 235K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 80.4% Display tests RGB color space 96.1% - Response time 53 ms - Contrast 862:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A32 5G 500 nits Galaxy A14 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A32 5G +1% 81.6% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 22 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:24 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 14:55 hr - Watching video 14:29 hr - Gaming 06:44 hr - Standby 133 hr - General battery life Galaxy A32 5G 39:15 hr Galaxy A14 5G n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 16 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A32 5G 93.2 dB Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2021 January 2023 Release date February 2021 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) 1.08 W/kg 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is definitely a better buy.