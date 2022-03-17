Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (726 against 639 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 26% higher pixel density (411 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 432K)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (34:47 vs 32:18 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1325 and 726 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A33 5G +14%
726 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G +6%
83.7%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
726
iPhone 11 +83%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1895
iPhone 11 +83%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
432923
iPhone 11 +45%
628819
CPU 124972 151608
GPU 120275 260391
Memory 77929 98414
UX 111162 119270
Total score 432923 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7578
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.1 15.4
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:45 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:59 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 103 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
32:18 hr
iPhone 11 +8%
34:47 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (122nd and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A33 5G
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2019
Release date April 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

