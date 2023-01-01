Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 412K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (789 against 725 nits)

11% higher pixel density (458 vs 411 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 99.4% PWM 366 Hz 290 Hz Response time 1 ms 7.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits iPhone 11 Pro +9% 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G +2% 83.7% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 10:19 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 12:57 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 05:57 hr Standby 105 hr 102 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G +5% 31:53 hr iPhone 11 Pro 30:23 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - USB-Storage mode - OTG - Charging - USB-Storage mode

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G +4% 88.7 dB iPhone 11 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 September 2019 Release date April 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.