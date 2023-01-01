Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 99.4% PWM 366 Hz 238 Hz Response time 1 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max +19% 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% iPhone 12 Pro Max +4% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 26 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 07:11 hr Standby 105 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max +11% 35:25 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G +9% 88.7 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 October 2020 Release date April 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.