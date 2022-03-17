Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 388K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (36:56 vs 32:05 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1055 against 727 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 411 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.8%
PWM 366 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G
727 nits
iPhone 13 Pro +45%
1055 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
730
iPhone 13 Pro +134%
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
iPhone 13 Pro +146%
4673
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
388832
iPhone 13 Pro +103%
791046
CPU 102701 208246
GPU 109820 322246
Memory 71863 131426
UX 107363 135941
Total score 388832 791046
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A33 5G
2258
iPhone 13 Pro +322%
9524
Stability 98% 78%
Graphics test 13 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2258 9524
PCMark 3.0 score 10769 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 26 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 25 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 13:06 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 16:46 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 105 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr
iPhone 13 Pro +15%
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

