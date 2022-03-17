Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 388K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 15% longer battery life (36:56 vs 32:05 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (1055 against 727 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 411 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|99.8%
|PWM
|366 Hz
|510 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
iPhone 13 Pro +134%
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1897
iPhone 13 Pro +146%
4673
|CPU
|102701
|208246
|GPU
|109820
|322246
|Memory
|71863
|131426
|UX
|107363
|135941
|Total score
|388832
|791046
|Stability
|98%
|78%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|2258
|9524
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10769
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|-
|OS size
|26 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3095 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:38 hr
|Web browsing
|10:26 hr
|13:06 hr
|Watching video
|15:03 hr
|16:46 hr
|Gaming
|05:57 hr
|05:51 hr
|Standby
|105 hr
|117 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
iPhone 13 Pro +29%
144
Video quality
iPhone 13 Pro +27%
119
Generic camera score
105
iPhone 13 Pro +30%
137
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.
