Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 99.9% PWM 366 Hz - Response time 1 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G +13% 725 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G +28% 83.7% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 26 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 03:26 hr Standby 105 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G +24% 31:53 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G +3% 88.7 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 March 2022 Release date April 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.