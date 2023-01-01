Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Google Pixel 4a

Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (31:53 vs 26:51 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 317K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (802 against 725 nits)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 95.3%
PWM 366 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G
725 nits
Pixel 4a +11%
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +33%
731
Pixel 4a
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +15%
1895
Pixel 4a
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G +30%
412300
Pixel 4a
317736
CPU 117008 101186
GPU 116615 79209
Memory 77740 59587
UX 102076 78244
Total score 412300 317736
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A33 5G +125%
2254
Pixel 4a
1003
Max surface temperature 39.8 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2254 1003
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8356 -
Video editing 6959 -
Photo editing 20777 -
Data manipulation 8470 -
Writing score 14684 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 26 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr 08:45 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 04:05 hr
Standby 105 hr 99 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G +19%
31:53 hr
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A33 5G
91
Pixel 4a +34%
122
Video quality
Galaxy A33 5G
80
Pixel 4a +23%
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy A33 5G
85
Pixel 4a +31%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A33 5G +3%
88.7 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 August 2020
Release date April 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy A13
2. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or S21 FE 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or M33 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy A23
5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G or Galaxy S22
6. Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 6
7. Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 4
8. Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 6a
9. Google Pixel 4a or Samsung Galaxy S22
10. Google Pixel 4a or Pixel 5
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish