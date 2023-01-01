Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Google Pixel 4a VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Google Pixel 4a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh

Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Shows 19% longer battery life (31:53 vs 26:51 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (31:53 vs 26:51 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 317K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 317K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (802 against 725 nits)

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (802 against 725 nits) Weighs 43 grams less

Weighs 43 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 5.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 443 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 95.3% PWM 366 Hz 255 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits Pixel 4a +11% 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% Pixel 4a 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size 26 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 08:45 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 11:16 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 04:05 hr Standby 105 hr 99 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G +19% 31:53 hr Pixel 4a 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A33 5G 91 Pixel 4a +34% 122 Video quality Galaxy A33 5G 80 Pixel 4a +23% 98 Generic camera score Galaxy A33 5G 85 Pixel 4a +31% 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G +3% 88.7 dB Pixel 4a 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 August 2020 Release date April 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.