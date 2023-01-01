Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (31:53 vs 27:15 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 412K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (512 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (858 against 725 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 98.5%
PWM 366 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G
725 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +18%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Google Tensor
Max clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 1000 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
731
Pixel 6 Pro +42%
1039
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1895
Pixel 6 Pro +49%
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
412300
Pixel 6 Pro +86%
768051
CPU 117008 199110
GPU 116615 299002
Memory 77740 119211
UX 102076 161867
Total score 412300 768051
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A33 5G
2254
Pixel 6 Pro +176%
6218
Max surface temperature 39.8 °C 40.4 °C
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 13 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 2254 6218
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A33 5G
10757
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
11395
Web score 8356 8592
Video editing 6959 6853
Photo editing 20777 17681
Data manipulation 8470 11132
Writing score 14684 16338
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 26 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr 08:47 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 105 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G +17%
31:53 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A33 5G +5%
88.7 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2021
Release date April 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
