Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 388K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (970 against 727 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 366 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G
727 nits
Pixel 7 +33%
970 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Pixel 7 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
730
Pixel 7 +43%
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
Pixel 7 +72%
3260
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
388832
Pixel 7 +105%
797870
CPU 102701 216931
GPU 109820 296692
Memory 71863 134893
UX 107363 152600
Total score 388832 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2258 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10769 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 15:59 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 105 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G +2%
32:05 hr
Pixel 7
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

