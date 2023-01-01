Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Shows 28% longer battery life (40:40 vs 31:53 hours)

Shows 28% longer battery life (40:40 vs 31:53 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (872 against 734 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (872 against 734 nits) Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 366 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 734 nits Honor Magic 5 Lite +19% 872 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% Honor Magic 5 Lite +7% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 13:39 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 18:34 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 06:05 hr Standby 105 hr 137 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Honor Magic 5 Lite +28% 40:40 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB Honor Magic 5 Lite n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. But if the display, performance, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite.