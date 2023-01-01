Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Weighs 33 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 414K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 414K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 411 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 91% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 366 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 734 nits Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% Honor Magic 5 Pro +9% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 4.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:15 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr - Watching video 15:03 hr - Gaming 05:45 hr - Standby 105 hr - General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.