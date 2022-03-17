Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.