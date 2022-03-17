Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Zero 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Infinix Zero 20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Zero 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 366 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G
727 nits
Zero 20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gold, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Zero 20 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Infinix Zero 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
Zero 20 +49%
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G +5%
388832
Zero 20
369782
CPU 102701 -
GPU 109820 -
Memory 71863 -
UX 107363 -
Total score 388832 369782
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2258 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10769 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 XOS 12
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr -
Watching video 15:03 hr -
Gaming 05:57 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr
Zero 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 9152 x 6592
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB
Zero 20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

