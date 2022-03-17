Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Infinix Zero 20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|PWM
|366 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Gold, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1897
Zero 20 +49%
2836
|CPU
|102701
|-
|GPU
|109820
|-
|Memory
|71863
|-
|UX
|107363
|-
|Total score
|388832
|369782
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2258
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10769
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|XOS 12
|OS size
|26 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:55 hr
|Web browsing
|10:26 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:03 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:57 hr
|-
|Standby
|105 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|9152 x 6592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 20.
