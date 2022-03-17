Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (727 against 495 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (37:55 vs 32:05 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 388K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 411 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 366 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G +47%
727 nits
Zero 5G
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Zero 5G +5%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +4%
730
Zero 5G
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
Zero 5G +14%
2160
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
388832
Zero 5G +22%
475689
CPU 102701 126517
GPU 109820 127682
Memory 71863 101491
UX 107363 123457
Total score 388832 475689
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A33 5G +14%
2258
Zero 5G
1988
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 11 FPS
Graphics score 2258 1988
PCMark 3.0 score 10769 11898
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 XOS 10
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 14:43 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 15:35 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 05:55 hr
Standby 105 hr 117 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr
Zero 5G +18%
37:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB
Zero 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date April 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

