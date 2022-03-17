Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Zero Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 388K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Zero Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 366 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G
727 nits
Zero Ultra
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Zero Ultra +8%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Infinix Zero Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
730
Zero Ultra +10%
806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
Zero Ultra +20%
2275
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
388832
Zero Ultra +26%
490046
CPU 102701 -
GPU 109820 -
Memory 71863 -
UX 107363 -
Total score 388832 490046
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2258 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10769 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 XOS 12
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 180 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr -
Watching video 15:03 hr -
Gaming 05:57 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
32:05 hr
Zero Ultra
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero Ultra. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

