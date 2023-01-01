Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 412K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 412K) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 16 grams less

Weighs 16 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 366 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% Edge (2022) +5% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr - Watching video 15:03 hr - Gaming 05:45 hr - Standby 105 hr - General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 0.7 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A33 5G 91 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy A33 5G 80 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A33 5G 85 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 August 2022 Release date April 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.