Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G200, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (727 against 554 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (822K versus 388K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1089 and 730 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Moto G200

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 560 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
PWM 366 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G +31%
727 nits
Moto G200
554 nits
Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Moto G200 +3%
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Motorola Moto G200 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 660
GPU clock 1000 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
730
Moto G200 +49%
1089
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1897
Moto G200 +74%
3301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
388832
Moto G200 +112%
822629
CPU 102701 201529
GPU 109820 313795
Memory 71863 141822
UX 107363 168090
Total score 388832 822629
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A33 5G
2258
Moto G200 +149%
5632
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 13 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 2258 5632
PCMark 3.0 score 10769 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:26 hr 10:25 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 11:50 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 105 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G +1%
32:05 hr
Moto G200
31:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A33 5G
88.7 dB
Moto G200
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 November 2021
Release date April 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G200. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

