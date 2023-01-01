Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Motorola Moto G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 114K)

3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 114K) 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)

53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI) Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (725 against 429 nits)

Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (725 against 429 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 93.2% PWM 366 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 40 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G +69% 725 nits Moto G22 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP67 Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% Moto G22 +1% 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 26 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr - Watching video 15:03 hr - Gaming 05:45 hr - Standby 105 hr - General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Moto G22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 1 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A33 5G 91 Moto G22 n/a Video quality Galaxy A33 5G 80 Moto G22 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A33 5G 85 Moto G22 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G +2% 88.7 dB Moto G22 86.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 March 2022 Release date April 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.