Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Moto G73 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Motorola Moto G73

62 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
VS
65 out of 100
Motorola Moto G73
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Motorola Moto G73

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (731 against 499 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Motorola Moto G73 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.2%
PWM 366 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1200:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G +46%
731 nits
Moto G73
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP67 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
Moto G73 +2%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +3%
734
Moto G73
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1903
Moto G73 +4%
1984
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
421728
Moto G73 +2%
429582
CPU 121891 126305
GPU 117682 105435
Memory 72215 87181
UX 109841 106595
Total score 421728 429582
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.8 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2254 -
Web score 8391 -
Video editing 7086 -
Photo editing 21113 -
Data manipulation 8526 -
Writing score 14295 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 My UX
OS size 26 GB 17 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr -
Watching video 15:03 hr -
Gaming 05:45 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
31:53 hr
Moto G73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A33 5G +10%
88.7 dB
Moto G73
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 January 2023
Release date April 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G72 or Moto G73
2. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G or Motorola Moto G73
3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G or Motorola Moto G73
4. Motorola Moto G23 or Moto G73
5. Motorola Moto G62 5G or Moto G73
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or A33 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or A33 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G or A33 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or A33 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 or A33 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский