Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 412K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 98.3%
PWM 366 Hz 342 Hz
Response time 1 ms 11 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G
725 nits
10 Pro +7%
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
10 Pro +8%
90%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Adreno 730
GPU clock 1000 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
731
10 Pro +33%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G
1895
10 Pro +81%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G
412300
10 Pro +141%
993352
CPU 117008 227709
GPU 116615 430176
Memory 77740 160925
UX 102076 175122
Total score 412300 993352
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A33 5G
2254
10 Pro +324%
9560
Max surface temperature 39.8 °C 46.5 °C
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 13 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2254 9560
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A33 5G
10757
10 Pro +10%
11790
Web score 8356 9205
Video editing 6959 5896
Photo editing 20777 25534
Data manipulation 8470 9203
Writing score 14684 16838
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 26 GB 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr 10:04 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 105 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G +6%
31:53 hr
10 Pro
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 150°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A33 5G
91
10 Pro +45%
132
Video quality
Galaxy A33 5G
80
10 Pro +38%
110
Generic camera score
Galaxy A33 5G
85
10 Pro +49%
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A33 5G +1%
88.7 dB
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 January 2022
Release date April 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

