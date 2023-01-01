Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs OnePlus 9 VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G OnePlus 9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Shows 12% longer battery life (31:53 vs 28:34 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (31:53 vs 28:34 hours) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (774K versus 412K)

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (774K versus 412K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (818 against 725 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1100 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 98.9% PWM 366 Hz 323 Hz Response time 1 ms 13 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits OnePlus 9 +13% 818 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% OnePlus 9 +5% 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 26 GB 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 10:27 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 12:25 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 04:06 hr Standby 105 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G +12% 31:53 hr OnePlus 9 28:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 140° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A33 5G 91 OnePlus 9 +35% 123 Video quality Galaxy A33 5G 80 OnePlus 9 +30% 104 Generic camera score Galaxy A33 5G 85 OnePlus 9 +35% 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G +7% 88.7 dB OnePlus 9 83 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 March 2021 Release date April 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.