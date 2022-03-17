Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Oppo A74 5G

Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 315K)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (726 against 570 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 28.6 ms
Contrast - 1663:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A33 5G +27%
726 nits
A74 5G
570 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +54%
726
A74 5G
471
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +17%
1895
A74 5G
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G +37%
432923
A74 5G
315241
CPU 124972 98673
GPU 120275 83510
Memory 77929 55810
UX 111162 78121
Total score 432923 315241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 975
PCMark 3.0 score - 7230
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 26 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:03 hr -
Watching video 14:45 hr -
Gaming 05:59 hr -
Standby 103 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
32:18 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A33 5G
n/a
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2021
Release date April 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
