Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 28% longer battery life (40:55 vs 31:53 hours)

Shows 28% longer battery life (40:55 vs 31:53 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 410K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 410K) Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (807 against 727 nits)

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (807 against 727 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 366 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 727 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus +11% 807 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G 83.7% Realme 10 Pro Plus +8% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 15:09 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 07:43 hr Standby 105 hr 127 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +28% 40:55 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 112° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A33 5G 91 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Galaxy A33 5G 80 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A33 5G 85 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date April 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.