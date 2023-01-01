Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs A14 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 320K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 320K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 80.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - PWM 366 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G 733 nits Galaxy A14 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G +4% 83.7% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 26 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:15 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr - Watching video 15:03 hr - Gaming 05:45 hr - Standby 105 hr - General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A33 5G 91 Galaxy A14 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy A33 5G 80 Galaxy A14 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A33 5G 85 Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date April 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. It has a better performance, camera, and design.