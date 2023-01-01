Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A21s

Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 150K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (725 against 487 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (35:07 vs 31:53 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A33 5G
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 540 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 88.4%
PWM 366 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 1 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A33 5G +49%
725 nits
Galaxy A21s
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G +1%
83.7%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +289%
731
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +73%
1895
Galaxy A21s
1096
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A33 5G +173%
412300
Galaxy A21s
150930
CPU 117008 44624
GPU 116615 25424
Memory 77740 39130
UX 102076 42938
Total score 412300 150930
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A33 5G +433%
2254
Galaxy A21s
423
Max surface temperature 39.8 °C 43.2 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 2254 423
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A33 5G +97%
10757
Galaxy A21s
5464
Web score 8356 4672
Video editing 6959 5129
Photo editing 20777 9340
Data manipulation 8470 3925
Writing score 14684 5248
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 26 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 14:21 hr
Gaming 05:45 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 105 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A33 5G
31:53 hr
Galaxy A21s +10%
35:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A33 5G +12%
88.7 dB
Galaxy A21s
79.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2022 May 2020
Release date April 2022 June 2020
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

