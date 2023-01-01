Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A21s VS Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Samsung Galaxy A21s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 150K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 150K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (725 against 487 nits)

Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (725 against 487 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s Shows 10% longer battery life (35:07 vs 31:53 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (35:07 vs 31:53 hours) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 540 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 88.4% PWM 366 Hz 500 Hz Response time 1 ms 30.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A33 5G +49% 725 nits Galaxy A21s 487 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP67 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A33 5G +1% 83.7% Galaxy A21s 82.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 26 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:17 hr 12:34 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 14:21 hr Gaming 05:45 hr 05:26 hr Standby 105 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr Galaxy A21s +10% 35:07 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A33 5G 91 Galaxy A21s n/a Video quality Galaxy A33 5G 80 Galaxy A21s n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A33 5G 85 Galaxy A21s n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A33 5G +12% 88.7 dB Galaxy A21s 79.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2022 May 2020 Release date April 2022 June 2020 SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.