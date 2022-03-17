Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
Response time - 53 ms
Contrast - 862:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A33 5G +3%
83.7%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +13%
1915
Galaxy A32 5G
1688
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 81558
GPU - 54350
Memory - 59934
UX - 58038
Total score - 255582
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1223
PCMark 3.0 score - 6922
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 January 2021
Release date April 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

