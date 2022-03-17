Samsung Galaxy A33 5G vs A32 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|81.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|Response time
|-
|53 ms
|Contrast
|-
|862:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +45%
737
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A33 5G +13%
1915
1688
|CPU
|-
|81558
|GPU
|-
|54350
|Memory
|-
|59934
|UX
|-
|58038
|Total score
|-
|255582
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1223
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6922
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.
