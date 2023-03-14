Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (40:04 vs 32:28 hours)
  • Delivers 56% higher peak brightness (1001 against 642 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 475K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 18% higher pixel density (460 vs 390 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Apple iPhone 12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 253 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 1 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +56%
1001 nits
iPhone 12
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 164 g (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
iPhone 12 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~998 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
774
iPhone 12 +107%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2311
iPhone 12 +75%
4037
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
iPhone 12 +52%
721329
CPU 129705 190881
GPU 137609 276954
Memory 83375 124912
UX 125604 129781
Total score 475035 721329
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G
2303
iPhone 12 +230%
7609
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 99% 77%
Graphics test 13 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 2303 7609
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9532 -
Video editing 7448 -
Photo editing 18557 -
Data manipulation 11030 -
Writing score 14777 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 38 GB 7 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 133 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +23%
40:04 hr
iPhone 12
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A34 5G
99
iPhone 12 +33%
132
Video quality
Galaxy A34 5G
78
iPhone 12 +44%
112
Generic camera score
Galaxy A34 5G
92
iPhone 12 +33%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +11%
90.4 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 October 2020
Release date March 2023 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

