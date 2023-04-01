Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 1080) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Has 2 SIM card slots

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 477K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 405 PPI)

2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1720 and 766 points

Weighs 21 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 405 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 86% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a iPhone 13 829 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G 86.3% iPhone 13 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:11 hr Watching video - 14:33 hr Gaming - 05:31 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a iPhone 13 36:13 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a iPhone 13 133 Video quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a iPhone 13 144 Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G n/a iPhone 13 125

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2023 September 2021 Release date April 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.