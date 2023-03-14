Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Apple iPhone 14

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Apple iPhone 14
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (40:04 vs 37:24 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1001 against 838 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (810K versus 475K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 18% higher pixel density (460 vs 390 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Apple iPhone 14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.5%
PWM 253 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 1 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +19%
1001 nits
iPhone 14
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
iPhone 14 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2600 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
774
iPhone 14 +123%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
2311
iPhone 14 +106%
4751
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
iPhone 14 +71%
810155
CPU 129705 213363
GPU 137609 334668
Memory 83375 135194
UX 125604 129759
Total score 475035 810155
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G
2303
iPhone 14 +309%
9411
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 42.4 °C
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 13 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2303 9411
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9532 -
Video editing 7448 -
Photo editing 18557 -
Data manipulation 11030 -
Writing score 14777 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 38 GB 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 133 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +7%
40:04 hr
iPhone 14
37:24 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (29th and 67th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A34 5G
99
iPhone 14 +36%
135
Video quality
Galaxy A34 5G
78
iPhone 14 +87%
146
Generic camera score
Galaxy A34 5G
92
iPhone 14 +45%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +12%
90.4 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

