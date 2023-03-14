Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Shows 11% longer battery life (40:04 vs 36:11 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 6-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (942K versus 475K)
- Delivers 78% higher peak brightness (1780 against 1001 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 18% higher pixel density (460 vs 390 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple A16 GPU
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
774
iPhone 14 Pro +139%
1850
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2311
iPhone 14 Pro +130%
5315
|CPU
|129705
|248495
|GPU
|137609
|393310
|Memory
|83375
|162433
|UX
|125604
|143811
|Total score
|475035
|942321
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|99%
|79%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|2303
|9874
|Web score
|9532
|-
|Video editing
|7448
|-
|Photo editing
|18557
|-
|Data manipulation
|11030
|-
|Writing score
|14777
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|38 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|13:44 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|17:53 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|06:28 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|120 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (29th and 95th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 14 Pro +44%
143
Video quality
iPhone 14 Pro +91%
149
Generic camera score
iPhone 14 Pro +59%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
