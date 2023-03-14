Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 67 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 78% longer battery life (40:04 vs 22:33 hours)
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 66% higher peak brightness (1000 against 603 nits)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 5-years and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 361K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Handles Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 390 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 780 points
- Weighs 25 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
39
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.3%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
780
iPhone X +19%
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2314
iPhone X +8%
2499
|CPU
|128789
|122434
|GPU
|137780
|100806
|Memory
|84020
|57691
|UX
|126359
|83809
|Total score
|475218
|361657
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|99%
|63%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|2302
|3526
|Web score
|9558
|-
|Video editing
|7448
|-
|Photo editing
|18674
|-
|Data manipulation
|11062
|-
|Writing score
|14823
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|38 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|13:44 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|17:53 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|06:28 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone X +2%
101
Video quality
iPhone X +14%
89
Generic camera score
iPhone X +5%
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2023
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9