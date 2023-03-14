Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Apple iPhone XR

69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
VS
56 out of 100
Apple iPhone XR
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 55 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (40:04 vs 33:02 hours)
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (1001 against 639 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Handles Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 774 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 100%
PWM 253 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +57%
1001 nits
iPhone XR
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G +7%
84.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G
774
iPhone XR +43%
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +5%
2311
iPhone XR
2198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
iPhone XR +6%
504133
CPU 129705 142806
GPU 137609 178961
Memory 83375 79246
UX 125604 104785
Total score 475035 504133
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G
2303
iPhone XR +127%
5222
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 13 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 2303 5222
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9532 -
Video editing 7448 -
Photo editing 18557 -
Data manipulation 11030 -
Writing score 14777 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 38 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 133 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +21%
40:04 hr
iPhone XR
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy A34 5G
92
iPhone XR +10%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G +4%
90.4 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2018
Release date March 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
2. Apple iPhone 13 mini or iPhone XR
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone XR
4. Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone XR
5. Apple iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone XR
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or A34 5G
7. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
8. Google Pixel 7 or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or A34 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or A34 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский