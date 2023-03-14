Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
- Shows 49% longer battery life (40:04 vs 26:51 hours)
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 317K)
- Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (1001 against 800 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 14% higher pixel density (443 vs 390 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
- Weighs 56 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
37
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|95.3%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +41%
774
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +41%
2311
1640
|CPU
|129705
|101186
|GPU
|137609
|79209
|Memory
|83375
|59587
|UX
|125604
|78244
|Total score
|475035
|317579
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|2303
|1003
|Web score
|9532
|-
|Video editing
|7448
|-
|Photo editing
|18557
|-
|Data manipulation
|11030
|-
|Writing score
|14777
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|38 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|13:44 hr
|08:45 hr
|Watching video
|17:53 hr
|11:16 hr
|Gaming
|06:28 hr
|04:05 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 4a +23%
122
Video quality
Pixel 4a +26%
98
Generic camera score
Pixel 4a +21%
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|August 2020
|Release date
|March 2023
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.
