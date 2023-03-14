Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A34 5G vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (40:04 vs 31:36 hours)
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1001 against 698 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 386K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 12W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 11% higher pixel density (432 vs 390 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Google Pixel 5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A34 5G
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 390 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.4%
PWM 253 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A34 5G +43%
1001 nits
Pixel 5
698 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%
Pixel 5 +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 620
GPU clock 800 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +30%
774
Pixel 5
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +28%
2311
Pixel 5
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A34 5G +23%
475035
Pixel 5
386240
CPU 129705 102395
GPU 137609 105316
Memory 83375 74762
UX 125604 106676
Total score 475035 386240
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A34 5G +112%
2303
Pixel 5
1084
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C 38.6 °C
Stability 99% 89%
Graphics test 13 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2303 1084
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9532 -
Video editing 7448 -
Photo editing 18557 -
Data manipulation 11030 -
Writing score 14777 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 38 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:44 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 17:53 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 06:28 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 133 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A34 5G +27%
40:04 hr
Pixel 5
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A34 5G
99
Pixel 5 +30%
129
Video quality
Galaxy A34 5G
78
Pixel 5 +37%
107
Generic camera score
Galaxy A34 5G
92
Pixel 5 +30%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A34 5G
90.4 dB
Pixel 5 +2%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2020
Release date March 2023 October 2020
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

